Barkingside 0 Saffron Walden Town 4

Saffron Walden Town's Charlie Portway celebrate a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Phototgsphoto.co.uk+44 1376 553468

Saffron Walden Town booked their place in the semi-finals of the Essex Senior League’s Errington Challenge Cup with victory in east London on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The visitors had the better of the opening exchanges at Cricklefield Stadium, with Charlie Poerway hitting a post and being denied by Ryan Karrer.

And the breakthrough came seven minutes before half time when Dan Trendall was played through and slid the ball home.

The Bloods doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time when Portway converted from the penalty spot, giving Jason Maher’s men a cushion for the second period.

And it was 3-0 just four minutes after the restart when Portway claimed his second goal of the night, breaking free and rounded Karrer to end the quarter-final tie as a contest.

A fourth goal arrived just a minute later as newcomer Scott Pethers blasted home a superb overhead kick, but Barkingside avoided suffering any further damage in the remaining 40 minutes.

Walden now have an eight-day break before returning to league action with another trip to east London to take on Tower Hamlets at Mile End Stadium.

And a delighted Maher took to Twitter to post: “Thank you very much to all the @SWTFootballClub fans who travelled to the game last night.

“Great support as ever and got treated to some fantastic goals. Enjoy your weekend and see you Saturday. Thanks to Alex and Jimmy for excellent friendly reception. #footballfriends.”

Saffron Walden: Eyre, Bell, Mead, Fleming, Pethers, Atutis, Calver, Isherwood, Trendall, Portway, Francis.

Attendance: 115.