Bloods back at it after Vase drama

Saffron Walden Town return to Essex Senior League action with a home match against Cockfosters on Saturday.

And the Bloods will look to make it 10 games unbeaten in the league, having secured their progress in the FA Vase in midweek.

They led a three-goal lead slip at Biggleswade United last Friday and had to settle for a 4-4 draw.

But in a second meeting at Catons Lane, Jason Maher's men proved too strong, running out 5-1 winners.

Gavin Cockman opened the scoring after seven minutes on Tuesday, with Ross Adams heading a second just five minutes later.

And Adams added another goal after the restart, before the visitors hit back to give themselves hope of another comeback.

Charlie Cole restored the three-goal margin, though, and substitute Nathan Scarborough added a fifth for Walden in front of a crowd of 209.

Cole had opened the scoring at Biggleswade and netted again after Cockman claimed the second to make it 3-0.

But the hosts rallied after the restart to score three times themselves and force extra time, when Nicky Eyre saved a penalty.

Ryan Fleming put the Bloods 4-3 up in the extra period, only for Biggleswade to grab a last-gasp equaliser.

Winning the replay earned Walden a home tie against FC Clacton on November 2. They host Redbridge in the Essex Senior Cup next Tuesday.