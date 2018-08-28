Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bloods back from long festive break

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 January 2019

Matt Frew during his time as captain of Romford (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO)

Matt Frew during his time as captain of Romford (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 8450 946026

Saffron Walden Town are set to return from a three-week break from action as they make their first appearance of 2019 in the Essex Senior League this weekend.

The Bloods are due to travel to east London to take on Walthamstow on Saturday and then play host to Redbridge at Catons Lane on Tuesday, having not played since their December 15 derby defeat to Stansted.

The Airportmen moved to the top of the table after their 5-3 win that day, as Spike Bell marked his 400th appearance for Saffron Walden with a goal.

But their trip to Stanway Rovers three days before Christmas was postponed due to the death of a relative of one of the home side’s players.

And Jason Maher’s men can expect a tough test against a Stow side who have been beaten just three times in 20 league matches so far this season.

Maher has made an important addition to his squad during the lengthy festive break, with the signing of Matt Frew, who joins the ranks from Stansted and previously led former club Barkingside to the title.

“Very pleased to welcome vastly experienced defender @M_Frew1981 to @SWTFootbal Club,” tweeted Maher.

“Someone myself @sportmademe (assistant manager Mark Hawkes) believe will bring good experience, leadership and a winning mentality to the group and has also got promotion from this league with @BarkingsideFC.”

Although the Bloods only played three times last month, those fixtures yielded no fewer than 23 goals, as they followed their 8-1 loss to National League South outfit Billericay in the Essex Senior Cup with a 5-1 win over Ilford, before their loss to Stansted.

Charlie Portway currently tops their goalscoring charts with 20, scored in just 18 appearances, while Lewis Francis is just one behind and Dan Trendall has 15 to his name.

The reserves, meanwhile, are set to host their Redbridge rivals in the league, having lost 1-0 to Tiptree Jobserve in the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy last weekend.

Liam Whitehead’s 59th minute goal was enough to earn the hosts a place in the next round and send the young Bloods to a fourth successive defeat and their fifth loss in six matches since a 5-1 win at Redbridge in mid-November.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Saffron Walden Reporter visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Saffron Walden Reporter staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Saffron Walden Reporter account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Audley End commuters face season ticket price hike

Audley End Railway Station. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Crowdfunding page launched to help family of Thaxted crash victim

Reis Farley-Hearn. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Churches hit by burglars twice over Christmas period

St Mary's Church in Birchanger was broken into for a second time over the Christmas period. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Councillors give green light to 250 new houses in Saffron Walden

Aerial view of the site on Thaxted Road. Picture: Kier Living Limited

Police appeal after bank card stolen from woman in Dunmow

Police want to speak to this man about the theft of a card in Tesco in Dunmow. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk and along the suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

New Year Babies: Meet the new arrivals at the James Paget Hospital who’ll ‘always have a birthday party’

James Darnell, the first baby to be born at the James Paget Hospital in 2019.

Firefighters help at pair of New Year’s Eve crashes on Norfolk roads

Firefighters were called to help at a pair of crashes on Norfolk's roads. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Driver caught on mobile phone with child in car without seat belt

A driver in Great Yarmouth has been reported for using a mobile phone and for having a child in the car without wearing a seat belt. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Bloods back from long festive break

Matt Frew during his time as captain of Romford (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO)

Is your Essex canine cute enough to lead the St Clare Hospice Winter Walkies fundraiser?

Last year's winner, Milo with his owners

Churches hit by burglars twice over Christmas period

St Mary's Church in Birchanger was broken into for a second time over the Christmas period. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Carers in Saffron Walden win Christmas wreath competition

Saffron Walden branch of Manorcourt Homecare win Christmas wreath competition. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police appeal after bank card stolen from woman in Dunmow

Police want to speak to this man about the theft of a card in Tesco in Dunmow. Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24