Bloods boss Maher gives thanks as season expunged

Saffron Walden Town boss Jason Maher gave thanks to players, staff and supporters after the 2019/20 season was declared null and void.

The Bloods were sitting at the top of the Essex Senior League table when the FA announced competitions from step three to six would end with immediate effect and all results expunged.

And while an unpopular decision with some of those clubs in line for titles and promotions – with some threatening to take legal action – Maher could understand the reasoning behind the outcome.

Posting a statement on social media, he said: “I often wondered and dreamed of how this season would end. Never in my mind did I imagine after a season of twists and turns and highs and lows that it would end in an email from the FA.

“I’ve taken a few days to process the decision and while I’m not entirely happy with the decision I’d happily swap any trophies or promotion for the safety and well being of all our friends and family at this most difficult of times.

“Football is a game of extreme highs and often a lot of lows but I’ve never been so determined and proud to lead a football club.

“I’m extremely sorry that we haven’t been able to deliver the finale to the season you fans deserved. You followed us everywhere in great numbers and invested every ounce of energy and time in supporting the team and giving so much for the cause.

“Without your support none of this would have been possible. You are the people that make this club very special and for as long as I’m manager I will strive and work hard to keep pushing for step four football.”

As for the achievements of his squad, which had won 20 and drawn six of their 29 league fixtures and reached the final of the Gordon Brasted Memorial Cup, Maher added: “I could’ve have been prouder to lead this group of people. Hugely motivated with a desire to improve and keep pushing for success, they have risen the standards and developed into a team with a desire to win and deliver.

“I know when the time is ready for football to return safely we will be ready to again produce a football team that we can all be proud to wear the shirt. Thank you all for everything this season and for any of you I have upset and annoyed, I apologise.”