Boss seeks strong start from Bloods

Saffron Walden Town manager Jason Maher wants his team to start well in the Essex Senior League this season, writes George Sessions.

The new campaign kicks off on Saturday and Maher wants his side to give themselves a fighting chance of being involved in the battle for promotion come the end of the season.

The Bloods will host West Essex at Catons Lane this weekend, before also entertaining Sawbridgeworth Town on Tuesday, with both sides having finished in the bottom half of the table last season, while Town came an impressive fourth.

Maher's men will be striving for better this time around and the boss made no secret of the fact his and the club's target is to finish top of the table come late April.

He said: "A lot of managers will say they 'will try to do their best and see where they end up' but the ambition of this club is to get promotion to the Isthmian League.

"With that comes an amount of pressure, but as I said last year promotion bids are not made in August, September, October, November and December.

"All you can do in that period is lay the groundwork, like we did last season, so you get to the turn of the year and you are in the mix.

"Then it's about seeing if you can feature in the run-in, but this club wants to try and get promoted. This club is set up and ready to go into the Isthmian League, but there are also other clubs in our division who will feel they can go there too.

"I won't hide behind anything. We want to get promotion this season.

"It's my ambition, the ambition of the club and the players. If we can do that great, if we can't then we will have to keep striving to improve and that's what we have done in the five years I've been here.

"All you can do is keep looking to improve. Hopefully we can be talking again in March and April and we are in the mix and we can try and go better than we did last season."