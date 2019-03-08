Bloods face break after moving top

Saffron Walden celebrate their third goal scored by Gavin Cockman (R) during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019

Saffron Walden Town face a blank weekend after moving to the top of the Essex Senior League table this week.

The Bloods took over at the summit from local rivals Takeley - who were in FA Cup action - with a 3-2 win at Redbridge on Saturday.

Gavin Cockman gave Jason Maher's men the lead after just five mintues, but Taylor Tombides hit back to level for the home side before half time.

Jack Isherwood restored Walden's lead six minutes after the restart and Cockman made it 3-1 on 64 minutes.

And although Tombides grabbed his second late on, Bloods held on for all three points to extend their unbeaten run in the league to six matches.

They returned to Catons Lane on Tuesday to play host to Essex Olympian League side Springfield in the Tolleshunt D'Arcy Cup and netted four goals in each half as they romped to an emphatic 8-1 triumph.

Ryan Fleming opened the floodgates, with Charlie Cole adding a second and then go on to complete a first-half hat-trick.

Fleming made it 5-0 after the restart, with Cole adding the sixth from the penalty spot, before grabbing his fifth of the night.

The visitors grabbed a consolation, before Cole got his sixth and Walden's eighth and Fleming tweeted: "Felt good to be back home. First game back at @SWTFootballClub topped off with a brace and couple assists."

Walden must now wait until Wednesday for their next test, when they travel to Tilbury's Chadfields to take on nearest rivals Hashtag United.