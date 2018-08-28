Bloods are in good place says Scripps

Saffron Walden Town manager Jason Maher and former chairman Jonathan Scripps delivered Christmas gifts to children at Addenbrookes

Saffron Walden Town is in a good place as 2018 draws to a close, according to former chairman Jonathan Scripps.

The fourth-placed Bloods saw their trip to Stanway Rovers postponed on Saturday following the death of Reis Farley-Hearn, brother of Stanway’s Regan.

And they will have a three-week break before returning to Essex Senior League action at Walthamstow on January 5.

Scripps said: “I made the difficult decision to step down as chairman of this great club. I feel the club is a good place to pass on to a new chairman.

“There will always be a place in my heart for SWTFC and I was proud to be given the opportunity and have made some great friends along the way.

“The season is going well so far with the race for the title still in reach. Jason Maher has done a great job and has great respect from the players. We believe we can go on to win the title but it will be very tough.

“There are a lot of great teams and it will be close but exciting for the fans and club.”

Spike Bell made his 400th appearance for the club recently, with several other players already into three figures for the club.

Money has been invested into work on the Catons Lane pitch, having raised money from local businesses, and Scripps added: “I can honestly not remember a time when the pitch looked this good in the winter. Credit must go to the hard work the groundsmen have done in order to keep up with the maintenance on a weekly basis. They are unsung heroes.”

A new water mains has been installed to improve the showers and overall water pressure in a joint venture with the cricket club, leading to a stronger relationship between the two, and £600 was raised in December to buy presents for children spending Christmas at Addenbrooke’s.

“I was overwhelmed by people’s generosity and Jason and I went and delivered them to the hospital last week,” said Scripps, who continues to serve on the board and as a sales & marketing director.

“We are still in negotiations with the council over the 100-year lease but I am confident this will be complete by the end of the season,” he said.

“I will keep my relationships with local businesses who sponsor us, which enables us to manage the overall budget and most importantly keep the club sustainable. “Should we get promoted we will need to invest more money into the ground within 12 months. This includes a double turnstile and outside toilets.

“If anyone feels they can make a difference at the club please step forward and apply to join the board. The board and volunteers have worked extremely hard and I am very grateful for their support and dedication. The hours and time they put in are exceptional.

“I hope the great work continues across all the teams as we look to strive for success and development of our young Bloods. The managers past and present have done a great job developing the stars of the future.”

The Bloods are set to host Redbridge in their first thome match on 2019 on Tuesday, January 8.