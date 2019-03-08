Advanced search

Bloods look to bloom at Biggleswade

PUBLISHED: 09:30 11 October 2019

Charlie Cole receives the September player of the month award from Stuart Vant

In-form Saffron Walden Town turn their attentions to their FA Vase on Friday when they visit Biggleswade FC.

And the Bloods will then return to Catons Lane on Tuesday when they welcome Redbridge for an Essex Senior Cup tie.

Jason Maher's men maintained their unbeaten record in the Essex Senior League with a 3-0 home win over Ilford at the weekend.

After a goalless first half, they saw Jack Leachman and Charlie Cole (2) find the net to make it nine games without league defeat and maintain a five-point lead at the top of the table.

Hot-shot striker Cole was presented with the September player of the month award by chairman Stuart Vant before kick-off, when Jamie Riley also received the August award.

The under-18s are due to take on Histon tonight (Thursday), having lost 5-0 at home to Needham Market last week to crash out of the FA Youth Cup.

The reserves suffered a first defeat in five Thurlow Nunn League matches as they lost 2-0 at Halstead Town, who recorded their sixth straight win.

They host Hutton in the Essex Premier Cup on Saturday.

