Bloods bid to end Walthamstow run

Saffron Walden manager Jason Maher (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Saffron Walden Town come up against one of their potential Essex Senior League title rivals Walthamstow this weekend on the back of FA Vase heartbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Bloods will travel to Wadham Lodge Stadium on Saturday to take on Ryan Maxwell's in-form outfit as they both look to put the pressure on leaders Hashtag United.

Jason Maher's side currently sit second in the Essex Senior League table, four points behind Hashtag with a game in hand, while Stow are third with three games in hand on the leaders.

They remain unbeaten so far this season in the league - having won eight of their nine fixtures and drawn the other.

Walden will be hoping to bring that run to an end while also bouncing back to winning ways after they crashed out of the FA Vase with a 4-3 defeat to FC Clacton at the weekend.

Ricky Griggs gave the visitors a first-minute lead but Charlie Cole levelled four minutes later before Lewis Francis put the hosts ahead on 16 minutes.

Adam Hampson levelled the score in the 25 minute and netted again eight minutes later to put the visitors back in front.

You may also want to watch:

On the stroke of half-time Griggs added a fourth to send the visitors into the break two goals ahead at Catons Lane, but Ryan Fleming pulled one back early in the second half.

It wasn't enough to prevent the Bloods going out of the competition to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit, though, and Francis has since opted to leave the club after three seasons.

The striker had netted seven goals in all competitions so far this season after netting 34 last season, but now leaves for a new challenge.

"Unfortunately my three years I've been at Saffron Walden Town has now come to an end," he said.

"I want to wish the club all the best with the success that they will have for a reason.

"I'm now searching for a new adventure with a new club and see where it takes me."

It is now speculated that Francis is looking to move to the Bloods upcoming opponents Walthamstow.

A seven-day request will have to be put in for the striker and therefore would make him unavailable for this weekend's clash.