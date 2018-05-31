Bloods look to keep bid on track

Action from Saffron Walden's clash with Woodford (pic Dominic Davey) Archant

Saffron Walden Town will look to keep their Essex Senior League title hopes on track when they visit Sporting Bengal United on Saturday.

The Bloods got the better of Bengal's Mile End Stadium co-tenants Tower Hamlets at Catons Lane last weekend, but only after a last-gasp goal from Gavin Cockman secured a 1-0 win.

Cockman volleyed the ball home in the sixth minute of stoppage time to defeat a brave Hamlets side, who had frustrated the leaders throughout.

And the win put Jason Maher's men five points clear at the summit of Hashtag United, who have three games in hand.

Walden followed that with another win in midweek, as they beat Cockfosters by the odd goal in five to secure their place in the final of the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy.

Only nine minutes had been played when Nathan Scarborough put Bloods in front, but their joy was shortlived as the visitors were back on level terms just three minutes later through William Healey.

Tyler Smalls hit the crossbar moments later, but Walden were back in front five minutes before the break as Cockman netted.

And Scarborough then grabbed his second in first-half stoppage time to make it 3-1.

Geoge Beattie replied on the hour to give Cockfosters hope, but Walden held on for a memorable win and delighted boss Maher took to social media site Twitter to give his thanks.

He posted: "Tonight was for all those @SWTFootballClub players, officials and supporters who have contributed to the club since it was reformed in 2012.

"We said we would try and get you a 1st cup final and tonight we achieved it. Thank you all for playing a part in the journey. #bloods."

Hashtag United will meet St Margaretsbury or Stansted in the other semi-final.

In the meantime, Walden will look to complete a quickfire double over Bengal this weekend, having beaten them 3-0 on home soil on January 7.

Cockman, Craig Calver and George Frodsham scored on that occasion and Bengal, after bouncing back to beat Enfield 2-1 in their next match, slumped to a 5-1 home defeat against fourth-placed Hadley last weekend.