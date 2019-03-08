Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Saffron Walden Town open Paul Daw Museum and club shop

PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 August 2019

Margauritte Daw and Carol Coath in the new club shop at Saffron Walden Town

Margauritte Daw and Carol Coath in the new club shop at Saffron Walden Town

Archant

Saffron Walden Town got the better of Baldock Town in their FA Cup extra preliminary round tie thanks to a single goal from Jack Isherwood.

Margauritte Daw at the Paul Daw Museum at Saffron Walden TownMargauritte Daw at the Paul Daw Museum at Saffron Walden Town

And victory, in front of a fine crowd of 232 at Catons Lane, earned the Bloods £2,250 in prize money and another home tie against BetVictor Isthmian League side Maldon on August 24.

You may also want to watch:

Saffron Walden Town also opened its new museum on the day, which they have named the Paul Daw Musuem, and club shop.

Former club historian and president Daw died two years ago after a short illness, but wanted to show off the club's history to fans.

Chairman Stuart Vant invited Margauritte Daw to cut the ribbon and open the museum, which has lots of memorabilia on show from Paul's own collection.

The new club shop, meanwhile, is run by volunteer Carol Coath and includes a number of items such as scarves, hats, t-shirts and jumpers.

Most Read

Final phase of restoration work at castle set to be carried out

Walden Castle, in Saffron Walden. Picture: HISTORIC ENGLAND/PATRICIA PAYNE

Villagers enjoy inaugural Quickling Festival

Austin Heapey, 18 months, with his grandad Ray Unwin up on the vintage tractor. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

New air quality station will allow council to “spot trends in pollution”

Cllr Louise Pepper, portfolio holder for environment and green issues, and Cllr Patrick Lavelle, topic lead for air quality, at the monitoring station at London Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: UDC

Appeal for CCTV after teenager ‘threatened with knife and robbed’

Essex Police

Car destroyed following blaze on M11

The scene of the fire on the M11 near Duxford. Picture: CHRIS KIDMAN

Most Read

Final phase of restoration work at castle set to be carried out

Walden Castle, in Saffron Walden. Picture: HISTORIC ENGLAND/PATRICIA PAYNE

Villagers enjoy inaugural Quickling Festival

Austin Heapey, 18 months, with his grandad Ray Unwin up on the vintage tractor. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

New air quality station will allow council to “spot trends in pollution”

Cllr Louise Pepper, portfolio holder for environment and green issues, and Cllr Patrick Lavelle, topic lead for air quality, at the monitoring station at London Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: UDC

Appeal for CCTV after teenager ‘threatened with knife and robbed’

Essex Police

Car destroyed following blaze on M11

The scene of the fire on the M11 near Duxford. Picture: CHRIS KIDMAN

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Saffron Walden Town open Paul Daw Museum and club shop

Margauritte Daw and Carol Coath in the new club shop at Saffron Walden Town

Supermarket inviting community groups to receive surplus food

Charities and community groups in Saffron Walden can benefit from the Tesco Community Food Connection Programme. Picture: Andrew Parsons / i-Images

Roadworks close the exit from a Saffron Walden road in one direction and a lorry unable to turn round blocks the other

The lorry stuck in Saffron Walden after the road closure on Friday, August 9. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Sense and Sensibility only with laughs, in the grounds of St Mark’s College, Audley End, on August 17

Sense and Sensibility by Pantaloons Theatre Company

Mathematical art on show at The Curious Goat Cafe in Saffron Walden

Chris Koster with paintings from the Infinite series. Picture: WWW.SpottedInEly.com
Drive 24