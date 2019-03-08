Saffron Walden Town open Paul Daw Museum and club shop

Saffron Walden Town got the better of Baldock Town in their FA Cup extra preliminary round tie thanks to a single goal from Jack Isherwood.

Margauritte Daw at the Paul Daw Museum at Saffron Walden Town Margauritte Daw at the Paul Daw Museum at Saffron Walden Town

And victory, in front of a fine crowd of 232 at Catons Lane, earned the Bloods £2,250 in prize money and another home tie against BetVictor Isthmian League side Maldon on August 24.

Saffron Walden Town also opened its new museum on the day, which they have named the Paul Daw Musuem, and club shop.

Former club historian and president Daw died two years ago after a short illness, but wanted to show off the club's history to fans.

Chairman Stuart Vant invited Margauritte Daw to cut the ribbon and open the museum, which has lots of memorabilia on show from Paul's own collection.

The new club shop, meanwhile, is run by volunteer Carol Coath and includes a number of items such as scarves, hats, t-shirts and jumpers.