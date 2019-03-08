Bloods ready for trip to Redbridge

Saffron Walden Town's Essex Senior League match with Hadley

Saffron Walden Town will look to make it six games unbeaten in the Essex Senior League when they visit Redbridge on Saturday.

Action from Saffron Walden Town's Essex Senior League match with Hadley

The Bloods had to settle for just a point from a 1-1 home draw with Hadley on Saturday, after a stunning first-half goal from Gary Bowes was cancelled out by Alfie Bartam.

The visitors finished with nine men, but Walden could not make their numerical superiority count.

But Jason Maher's men got over that frustration with a 5-3 win over Woodford Town in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy on Tuesday.

Charlie Cole cancelled out an early goal from the visitors, then netted again to put Walden ahead.

Action from Saffron Walden Town's Essex Senior League match with Hadley

But Woodford squared matters before the break, only for Gavin Cockman to make it 3-2 to the home side early in the second half with a superb effort.

Cole completed his hat-trick with the fourth and Jack Isherwood then got in on the act from a free-kick to make it 5-2 five minutes from time, before Woodford grabbed a late consolation.

Redbridge, meanwhile, ran out 5-1 winners at Tower Hamlets last Friday on their return to action after a 13-day break to end a three-game losing streak.

Action from Saffron Walden Town's Essex Senior League match with Hadley

The Motormen scored four goals in 10 minutes at the end of the first half, through Taylor Tombides, Dan Gilchrist, Kane Hearn and James Barlow.

And Tombides struck again in the second half before Hamlets grabbed a late consolation.

Redbridge are currently in fourth place in the table, with three wins from five matches.

The corresponding fixture at Oakside last season, on the opening day, ended in a 1-1 draw.