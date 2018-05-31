Advanced search

Saffron Walden Town seek home help in title race

PUBLISHED: 09:00 27 February 2020

Saffron Walden's Steve Carvell (pic Dominic Davey)

Saffron Walden Town will look to maintain their pursuit of the Essex Senior League title with a pair of home fixtures over the coming days.

The table-topping Bloods are set to welcome Hoddesdon Town to Catons Lane on Saturday, with Redbridge the visitors on Tuesday.

And Jason Maher's men go into the weekend on the back of a 5-0 win at bottom club Sawbridgeworth Town last weekend.

Olly Fortune opened the scoring on 20 minutes and Steve Carvell doubled Town's advantage on the half-hour mark.

The second half was only two minutes old when Gavin Cockman made it 3-0 and the Bloods claimed their fourth through Fortune with 18 minutes remaining.

Carvell added his second goal of the game five minutes from time to keep Walden three points clear at the summit ahead of Walthamstow, who ran out 3-0 winners at Takeley.

The east London club have three games in hand, however, and are due to visit Catons Lane on Saturday week (March 7) for a crucial encounter.

Third-placed Hashtag United are still right in the thick of the title race as well.

They extended their unbeaten run to seven matches with a 2-1 win over Hadley last Wednesday, but were without a fixture at the weekend.

But they could have closed to within a point of Walden last night (Wednesday) when they were due to play host to Ilford at Tilbury's Chadfields ground and would still have two games in hand.

Hoddesdon Town are unbeaten in four matches, having beaten Redbridge 1-0 thanks to a Thomas Cowell goal on Saturday.

Saffron Walden Town Reserves extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches with a 0-0 draw against Long Melford which leaves them in sixth place, eight points behind leaders Diss Town Reserves with three games in hand.

They return to action on March 7 with a trip to Walsham-le-Willows Reserves.

