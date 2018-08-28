Bloods seek more success against in-form Saints

Saffron Walden Town celebrate a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Phototgsphoto.co.uk+44 1376 553468

Saffron Walden will look to make it three Essex Senior League wins in a row when they travel to St Margaretsbury on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having beaten Redbridge 3-1 at Catons Lane for their first win of 2019, they won by the same scoreline at Hoddesdown Town last weekend.

Jason Maher’s men had to come from behind to claim all three points, though, after Kane Lowe gave the home side a 13th-minute lead.

The visitors were back on level terms eight minutes into the second half through Lewis Francis, as he claimed his 15th goal of the campaign.

And they took the lead on 65 minutes as leading goalscorer Charlie Portway added to his impressive tally, moving to 22 for the season.

Recent signing Matt Frew then netted his first goal for his new club just four minutes later to secure victory in front of a crowd of 123, the best in the division by some margin on the day.

The win keeps the Bloods in fourth place in the table, eight points behind leaders Stansted with a game in hand.

And they go up against an in-form St Margaretsbury side looking for their fifth successive victory.

Having beaten Woodford Town (3-1) just before Christmas, Saints have reeled off three wins in a row on the road.

They won their first game of 2019 at Southend Manor (1-0), then followed it up with a midweek success at Enfield (3-2).

And last Saturday saw them come away from east London with a 2-1 win over Tower Hamlets.

Charncey Dash put them ahead at Mile End Stadium, but Ezekiel Kamara hit back for the home side to draw level before the interval.

A second-half own goal gifted Saints the win, though, as Hamlets finished the game with nine men.

They will be out to avenge a 5-2 defeat suffered against Walden at Catons Lane back in October.

Dan Trendall netted a double for the Bloods on the day, with Francis, Craig Calver and James Solkhon also on target.

Saffron Walden Town Reserves are due to return to action after a free weekend with a home match against their Grays Athletic rivals.

They ended a four-game losing run in their most recent outing, as goals from Tom Pluck and Saeed Zamehran sealed a 2-1 win over Redbridge Development.