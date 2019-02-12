Bloods set for big derby date at Takeley

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Saffron Walden Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Saffron Walden Town face a massive derby as they take on Essex Senior League promotion rivals Takeley at the weekend.

The Bloods will make the short trip to Station Road on Saturday as they look to make it four consecutive wins in the league and continue piling the pressure on the top two of Stansted and Hullbridge Sports.

Jason Maher’s side currently sit third in the table, one spot above rivals Takeley with a game in hand.

And they will be keen to grab the points and create more of a distance between themselves and Marc Das’ side.

The Catons Lane outfit head into the crunch match on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Tower Hamlets at Mile End Stadium.

The only goal of the game came in the 25th minute when Lewis Francis netted, leaving Walden six points behind leaders Stansted with a game in hand, and just two behind second-placed Hullbridge Sports having played a game more.

Hamlets themselves slipped back to fourth bottom, 12 points above the bottom two of Barkingside and Leyton Athletic.

Francis’ goal ensured Saffron Walden became the highest scoring club at step five level with a total of 86 goals and manager Jason Maher said: “Good game AJ Ashanike, your boys certainly gave us a good workout and we had to dig deep for the three points.

“Good luck for the rest of the season and thanks for your hospitality.”

Tower Hamlets manager AJ Ashanike praised his side’s efforts in the match against the title challengers, adding: “Like always when we play against the big boys the players step up.

“Saturday’s performance was a bonus as my team are fighting against relegation but put a good display in against a team battling for the title.

“I’m pleased with everything right now, but credit to Darrell Queeley, he set the boys up really well for the game and made sure they were well-drilled.

“To be fair all the boys listened to what he had to say tactically and it actually worked really well for us in the match.”

The Bloods are also set to travel to the Harlow Arena on Tuesday to take on Enfield in another important match for the club’s ambitions of being promoted.