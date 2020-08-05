Advanced search

Bloods bring in Hilton, keep Cockman

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 August 2020

Barking's Luke Foster closes down Alfie Hilton of Bowers (pic: Terry Gilbert)

Barking's Luke Foster closes down Alfie Hilton of Bowers (pic: Terry Gilbert)

Saffron Walden Town have announced the signing of attacking midfielder Alfie Hilton and retained the services of Gavin Cockman ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 season.  Hilton, who can play on both wings and down the middle, is joining the Bloods as they once again look to battle for the Essex Senior League title.  He spent last season between Aveley and Great Wakering Rovers, making 18 appearances for the latter.  During the 2017-18 season, Hilton made 39 appearances for Brentwood Town, scoring four goals against Romford, Waltham Abbey, Mildenhall Town and Grays Athletic.  And he added another five goals in 37 appearances for Brentwood during the following 2018-19 campaign. Striker Cockman has been kept at the club after his impressive performances last term before the season was made null and void due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.  Cockman netted 16 goals in the Essex Senior League for the Bloods and 20 in all competitions and was a crucial part of the squad that was battling for promotion when the season came to an abrupt end.  The duo join Jake Noble who has also re-signed with Saffron Walden during the last week.  It was also announced that the Bloods have been accepted to compete in the FA Cup for the new season with the draws for the extra preliminary and preliminary rounds being released on Tuesday, August 18.  In order to assist in easing pressure on the football schedule, there will be no replays for the 2020-21 season in the qualifying rounds.

But after two seasons of record levels of prize money, the Emirates FA Cup fund has returned back to 2017-18 levels due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

