Saffron Walden Town up for FA Cup test against Baldock

Action from Saffron Walden Town's clash with West Essex (pic Dominic Davey)

Saffron Walden Town will host Baldock Town in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday with confidence high.



The Bloods started the new Essex Senior League season with four points out of a possible six this week.

On Tuesday, Jason Maher's men put Sawbridgeworth Town to the sword with a 3-0 win, after an entertaining six-goal thriller against West Essex on Saturday that saw the spoils shared.

Next up for the Catons Lane club is a home tie with Baldock, of the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Managed by Adam Fisher, they have started the new campaign with back-to-back defeats, but Maher knows they will provide a stern examination on Saturday.



With Bloods in front of their own supporters and £2,250 to the winners in prize money, the hosts have plenty of motivation to secure a second win of the 2019/20 season.

"It will be a tough game against Baldock and I know their manager well, Adam Fisher," Maher said.

"He is the old Welwyn Garden City boss and we have had a few battles with them over the years in the FA Cup and FA Vase.



"It will be interesting. It was probably the type of draw both teams didn't want, but we're at home and I always fancy us to beat anyone at the Lane. We're happy to have a home draw, but it'll be a tough game."

It will be Bloods' third consecutive match at Catons Lane and they will be determined to make it back-to-back wins.

They had to fight back twice to take a point at home against West Essex in a 3-3 draw.

A goal from Lewis Francis made it 1-0 at the break, but the visitors replied twice to lead going into injury time.



Spike Bell thought he had earned Town a point, yet West Essex grabbed their third and so it was left to Ryan Fleming to salvage a draw with a 95th-minute header from a corner.

The Bloods had it more straight-forward on Tuesday, although they had to wait until the second half to make the breakthrough against Sawbridgeworth.

Eventually a brace from Francis and a fine solo goal by James Crane late on earned Saffron Walden a comprehensive league victory.