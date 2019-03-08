Busy Bloods will look to boost bids

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Barkingside and Saffron Walden Town at Cricklefield Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Saffron Walden Town face a hectic week as they look for a top-two finish in the Essex Senior League, as well as cup silverware.

The Bloods travel to Mile End Stadium to face Sporting Bengal United in the league on Saturday before heading to Hargrave Park to face Stansted in the Errington Challenge Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Ifsuccessful against Stansted then they would face Clapton or West Essex in the final.

Jason Maher’s side head into those two fixtures on the back of a 2-0 defeat to leaders Hullbridge Sports on Tuesday, which all but ended their outside chances of the title.

Goals from Courtney Homans and Yemi Adelani sealed the points for the hosts and left Walden seven points behind them with only three fixtures to play.

Former Redbridge man Homans struck to make it 1-0 seven minutes into the second half.

And the hosts doubled their lead and put the nail in the coffin in the 96th minute thanks to striker Adelani.

Bloods did pick up a 3-2 victory over strugglers Barkingside at the weekend thanks to a brace from Charlie Portway and a solo effort from Lewis Francis at Cricklefield Stadium.

Portway and Francis both netted early on against their former club, but Side managed to pull it back to 2-2 thanks to a brace from Dan Jones.

The Bloods were victorious, though, as Portway found the back of the net late on from the penalty spot after a handball decision was given against Alex Goldstone’s team.

Barkingside manager Goldstone said: “A draw would have been a fair result for the game.”