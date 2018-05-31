Tough outing but confident performance from Saffron Walden PSG U11 girls
PUBLISHED: 08:32 04 December 2019
Saffron Walden PSG U11 Girls had to battle tough opposition and less-than-ideal weather conditions in their latest outing.
The match against Cambridge City was played in low temperatures at Herbert's Farm but the home team had a good start with an early goal for Alice.
And that was then followed up by more from her team mates. Further goals came from Amy, playing in a new role much further forward than her usual centre-half position, Coco, who scored with a hard low drive from a tight angle, and Isabelle who hit the back of the net from a corner.
The visitors from Cambridge had some fantastic individual performances and great sweeping moves, including a well-worked goal down the right, but PSG had enough in the tank to come away with a confidence-boosting performance.
The club are looking for more players to expand their squads in all age groups.
For information and free football taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged four to 16-years-old, contact newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk