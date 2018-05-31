Advanced search

Tough outing but confident performance from Saffron Walden PSG U11 girls

PUBLISHED: 08:32 04 December 2019

Saffron Walden PSG U11 girls.

Saffron Walden PSG U11 Girls had to battle tough opposition and less-than-ideal weather conditions in their latest outing.

The match against Cambridge City was played in low temperatures at Herbert's Farm but the home team had a good start with an early goal for Alice.

And that was then followed up by more from her team mates. Further goals came from Amy, playing in a new role much further forward than her usual centre-half position, Coco, who scored with a hard low drive from a tight angle​, and Isabelle who hit the back of the net from a corner.

The visitors from Cambridge had some fantastic individual performances and great sweeping moves, including a well-worked goal down the right, but PSG had enough in the tank to come away with a confidence-boosting performance.

The club are l​​ooking for more players to expand their squads in all age groups.

For information and free football taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged four to 16-years-old, contact newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk

