Football: Cup cheer for Newport FC

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 April 2019

Newport FC celebrate their first cup win

Archant

Newport FC won their first piece of silverware since forming three years ago as they lifted the Terry Reed Sunday League Division One Cup.

They took on Birchwood Rangers at Bishop's Stortford and opened the scoring on 15 minutes with a 25-yard effort from Josh Leopold.

Matt Maynard doubled the lead eight minutes later, but Birchwood scrambled a reply before the interval.

Newport made a bright start to the second half but had to wait until 73 minutes to go 3-1 up as Jack Garratt finished off a well-worked move.

And despite a spirited late fightback from Rangers, they held on to their advantage to cap a fine season after two cup final appearances and a runners-up spot in Division One, which secured promotion.

