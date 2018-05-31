Advanced search

Saffron Walden Town Football Club submits planning application to modernise their club

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 June 2020

The current Saffron Walden Town Football Club portable buildings. Picture: Stuart Vant

The current Saffron Walden Town Football Club portable buildings. Picture: Stuart Vant

Stuart Vant

Saffron Walden Town Football Club has submitted a planning application to modernise their club.

Stuart Vant of Saffron Walden Town Football Club. Picture: SWTFCStuart Vant of Saffron Walden Town Football Club. Picture: SWTFC

They want to replace two existing portable buildings that date from before World War Two with a new single storey red brick building.

Club chairman Stuart Vant told the Reporter: “The whole idea of the east side is when you come into the football club you are not looking at a back wall, you are coming to a club that could be two or three divisions higher and has got the frontage and the look you expect.”

Proposed improvements include female changing facilities.

The new building is planned for between the east side goal and the club’s eastern boundary. Access is currently through turnstiles and gates on the east boundary from the club’s car park.

The new access would be 30 metres to the north. The gates at the north end will remain.

In supporting documents, director John Power of the club said that compared to facilities at other grounds, theirs were “a disgrace”.

Mr Vant said in the 12 months since he took over in the role, he and club director John Power and scores of fellow volunteers have worked tirelessly for the club’s benefit.

They have created a club museum to remember and reflect on all their history, and they have a shop.

Mr Vant added: “I’m absolutely thrilled and humbled that it looks like we could be able to improve the facilities here during my tenure.

“It’s huge for the town, huge for the fans.”

The application will be determined by Uttlesford District Council.

Saffron Walden Town Council’s Planning and Road Traffic Committee last week said they had no objection to the application.

Sport England has said they support the plan which would benefit players, staff and supporters.

