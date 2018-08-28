Advanced search

Frew: I joined Bloods to win things

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 January 2019

Lee Power

Matt Frew spent three years in charge of Barkingside, taking the team into the Ryman North (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO)

Experienced defender Matt Frew says he has joined Saffron Walden Town to win things.

The former Barkingside and Romford man has joined Jason Maher’s Bloods from near rivals Stansted and is set to meet his new team-mates for the first time at training tonight (Thursday).

And he is hoping to help them maintain their fine form in the Essex Senior League, with the Catons Lane club currently sitting in fourth place, eight points behind the leaders with two games in hand.

He said: “I didn’t really know Jason, however the conversations we’ve had and why he wants me at the club was the deciding factor.

“I think they’re the biggest club in the Essex Senior League, with unbelievable support and a well-structured club.

“I need to be playing as much football as I can at my age and that’s whhay I also made a decision to leave a club that’s sitting top.

“I’ve come to Saffron Waldden to win things and not to just see out my playing career.”

Although Frew does not know too many of the squad on a personal level, he can be sure of at least one familiar face in the ranks in the shape of Lewis Francis.

He added: “I only know Lewis, who I’ve managed and played in the same team with at Sawbridgworth.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my new team-mates at training on Thursday. Also I’ve not played any football for about three weeks now and I’m looking forward to getting back to what I like doing.”

Town return to action after a three-week break at Walthamstow this weekend and host Redbridge Tuesday.

