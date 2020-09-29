PSG girls smash in six to trash Godmanchester away

Saffron Walden PSG U15 Girls recorded a fine victory away at Godmanchester on Saturday. PSG were up against it in the first half, playing into the strong wind, and the Godmanchester ‘keeper took full advantage with her massive goal kicks. Despite a very positive start, PSG fell behind when a huge kick fooled the defence and allowed a Godmanchester attacker to win the race for the ball and slot the opponents into the lead.

Undeterred by the setback, the PSG girls worked hard up the flanks via Marnie and Ruby, who were finding their crosses and really driving forward with pace and power. Hannah thought she had equalised but the goal was ruled out for an infringement in the area. Minutes later, Jess burst through midfield and drilled in the equaliser. The second PSG goal was an absolute beauty, as Ruby’s ferocious strike from 20 yards on the right looped high over the Godmanchester ‘keeper and dropped into the net. An effort against the PSG crossbar nearly levelled the scores but lady luck was shining on the blue shirts.

2-1 at the interval and the hard work in the wind was the building block for the second half to prove how well the PSG U15s are now understanding their roles on the pitch. The team shape was kept to the letter, every blue shirt was competing and looking to be positive with the ball. Ana made it 3-1 when her powerful run opened up the Godmanchester defence and she finished with a confident strike. Good link-up play from Jess, Ana and Ruby resulted in a fine ball across the area, which Hannah anticipated fantastically to slot home for goal number four.

Becky and Imogen held the midfield with so much guile, covering the attacking players and allowing PSG to work forward whenever possible. When Godmanchester did build an attack, Lottie, Olivia and Abbey were well organised as a defensive unit and together dealt confidently with any pressure. When they needed to tackle, they did, and when they had time to play passes into midfield, they made the right choices — the decision-making by all three and Abbey’s reading of the game was immense.

Harriet was now using her much improved kicking to get the ball back up the field where PSG could again take control of the play. A few further efforts via Jess and Ana were saved but in came Hannah again to bundle in goal number five after more PSG pressure. Rose was now playing out left and putting in some fine tackles to keep the momentum with PSG. Every time Godmanchester looked to bring the ball out the PSG girls were back in shape with Becky, Imogen and Rose winning the ball back.

Into the last few minutes and the passing from PSG showed no sign of easing, the confidence was high and goal number six was smashed home by Jess after another positive run from midfield.

Amelia and Emily proved so important coming into the game when legs grew tired and the formation needed to be juggled. Emily looked sharp whenever she was on the pitch, and Amelia played a very effective holding role in front of the defence.

Godmanchester kept their heads up and worked hard until the end but a really assured second-half effort by every PSG player bagged the points for the Saffron Walden team.

