Football: Saffron Walden PSG enjoy gr-eight win

Saffron Walden PSG under-12 Blacks Archant

Saffron Walden PSG under-12 Blacks ran out emphatic 8-0 winners over Milton Colts on Saturday.

They got off to a flying start with a first-half hat-trick from Elea and other goals from Isla and Grace L.

The team passed the ball well throughout the game, with Keira, Grace G, Freya U and Olivia all contributing to positive attacking play.

Milton never gave up and Lois in defence and Freya H behind her had to work hard to keep PSG’s clean sheet.

The Walden youngsters added three more to their tally, though, as a result of good team play and Elea’s calmness in front of goal.

With a two-week break for Easter, the team will return to action on April 20 looking to make their games in hand count and move up the table.

*SWPSG are looking for more players, particularly from years four and seven.

For information and free football taster sessions for girls aged four to 16 email newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk or visit psgfc.co.uk.