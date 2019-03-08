Advanced search

Local youngster appears at Futsal World Cup

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 November 2019

Freddie Dewar (front row, right) with the GB under-11s at the Futsal World Cup in Spain (pic Jason Dewar)

Freddie Dewar (front row, right) with the GB under-11s at the Futsal World Cup in Spain (pic Jason Dewar)

Flitch Green's Freddie Dewar represented Great Britain at the Asociacion Mundial de Futsal World Cup in Spain recently.

Freddie Dewar (centre) sings the national antham before a match with GB under-11s at the Futsal World Cup in Spain (pic Jason Dewar)Freddie Dewar (centre) sings the national antham before a match with GB under-11s at the Futsal World Cup in Spain (pic Jason Dewar)

The event, for youngsters born in 2006, took place in Reus and included national teams from France, Italy, Catalonia, Switzerland, India, Australia, South Africa, Colombia, Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil.

GB lost to Colombia and Paraguay, two of the most successful nations in adult futsal, in their group but beat Switzerland, then defeated the Swiss again and France in a second group phase.

Meanwhile, Paraguay beat Colombia in the semi-final and Brazil in the final and were welcomed home by thousands of fans at the airport, as well as meeting President Mario Abdo Benitez.

Dewar, who attended Flitch Green Academy and played for Dunmow United under the coaching of Scott Forbes, has been a Colchester United Academy player since under-eights and is part of the FA of Wales national development squad, as he qualifies through his grandfather.

