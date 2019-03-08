Saffron Walden PSG girls enjoy trip to Newmarket

Saffron Walden PSG under-10s observe a minutes silence with Newmarket Town on Remembrance Sunday Archant

Saffron Walden PSG under-10s faced Newmarket for the second time in as many weeks on Saturday.

Both teams came out strongly in the first quarter, which remained goalless, as PSG maintained possession well.

After a couple of excellent early attempts, Georgie found the top corner from a wide angle to put PSG ahead and the second half saw action at both ends and another fantastic goal from Poppy.

Megan, captain Kitty, Isabelle and Molly all got a chance to play in midfield as well as defence, as Mia returned in goal and Poppy, Amelia, Georgie and Kirsty proved key attackers.

Saffron Walden PSG girls are looking for more players to expand their squads in all age groups with free taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged four to 16 years.

For more information contact newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk..