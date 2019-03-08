Advanced search

Saffron Walden PSG girls enjoy trip to Newmarket

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 November 2019

Saffron Walden PSG under-10s observe a minutes silence with Newmarket Town on Remembrance Sunday

Saffron Walden PSG under-10s observe a minutes silence with Newmarket Town on Remembrance Sunday

Archant

Saffron Walden PSG under-10s faced Newmarket for the second time in as many weeks on Saturday.

Both teams came out strongly in the first quarter, which remained goalless, as PSG maintained possession well.

After a couple of excellent early attempts, Georgie found the top corner from a wide angle to put PSG ahead and the second half saw action at both ends and another fantastic goal from Poppy.

Megan, captain Kitty, Isabelle and Molly all got a chance to play in midfield as well as defence, as Mia returned in goal and Poppy, Amelia, Georgie and Kirsty proved key attackers.

Saffron Walden PSG girls are looking for more players to expand their squads in all age groups with free taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged four to 16 years.

For more information contact newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk..

Homes for former dairy site in town are backed

The decision was made by councillors at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Pub is flushed with success after taking top toilet award

Ladies toilet. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Brexit Party candidate withdrawn by Nigel Farage

Malcolm Rider-Featherstone would have represented the Brexit Party for the Saffron Walden constituency during the General Election 2019. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

More than 1,000 attend the Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in Saffron Walden

33 Engineer Regiment from Carver Barracks. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography

High Street road closures postponed following appeal from traders

The Slade bridge running beneath the High Street in Saffron Walden. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

