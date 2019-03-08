FA Cup: Saffron Walden Town 1 Maldon 2

Saffron Walden bowed out of the FA Cup after suffering a home defeat at the hands of Maldon on Saturday.

Only three minutes had been played when Charlee Hughes put the visitors in front, as a crowd of 271 looked on at Catons Lane.

And Jason Maher's men - unbeaten in their first five matches of the season - were left with a mountain to climb after Hughes grabbed his and Maldon's second goal of the preliminary round tie on the stroke of half time.

But the home side were given hope on 64 minutes when they were awarded a penalty and new signing Charlie Cole stroked the ball home from the spot.

It was not enough, though, as Maldon held on to their lead to bank the £2,890 in prize money and a place in the first qualifying round.

The Bloods are back in action on Tuesday evening, when they play host to Essex Senior League rivals Southend Manor in the first round of the Essex Senior Cup.

Saffron Walden: O'Sullivan, Bell, Skelton, Pethers, Riley, Adams, Francis, Isherwood, Cockman, Leachman, Bowes. Subs: Cole, Stephenson, Simon-Parsons, Ledwith, Frodsham, Saawyer, Strong.

*Takeley face a replay with White Ensign after their tie ended in a 3-3 draw at Station Road.

Bryn Thorpe scored twice for the home side, with Mitchell Das also on target.

But Ensign, who are making their first appearance in the competition this season and knocked Woodford out in the previous round, will now host a second meeting to see who goes through to the next round on September 7.