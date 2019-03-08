Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

FA Cup: Saffron Walden Town 1 Maldon 2

PUBLISHED: 18:06 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:06 24 August 2019

Action from Saffron Walden Town's FA Cup win over Baldock Town (pic Dominic Davey)

Action from Saffron Walden Town's FA Cup win over Baldock Town (pic Dominic Davey)

Archant

Saffron Walden bowed out of the FA Cup after suffering a home defeat at the hands of Maldon on Saturday.

Only three minutes had been played when Charlee Hughes put the visitors in front, as a crowd of 271 looked on at Catons Lane.

And Jason Maher's men - unbeaten in their first five matches of the season - were left with a mountain to climb after Hughes grabbed his and Maldon's second goal of the preliminary round tie on the stroke of half time.

But the home side were given hope on 64 minutes when they were awarded a penalty and new signing Charlie Cole stroked the ball home from the spot.

You may also want to watch:

It was not enough, though, as Maldon held on to their lead to bank the £2,890 in prize money and a place in the first qualifying round.

The Bloods are back in action on Tuesday evening, when they play host to Essex Senior League rivals Southend Manor in the first round of the Essex Senior Cup.

Saffron Walden: O'Sullivan, Bell, Skelton, Pethers, Riley, Adams, Francis, Isherwood, Cockman, Leachman, Bowes. Subs: Cole, Stephenson, Simon-Parsons, Ledwith, Frodsham, Saawyer, Strong.

*Takeley face a replay with White Ensign after their tie ended in a 3-3 draw at Station Road.

Bryn Thorpe scored twice for the home side, with Mitchell Das also on target.

But Ensign, who are making their first appearance in the competition this season and knocked Woodford out in the previous round, will now host a second meeting to see who goes through to the next round on September 7.

Most Read

Former chef can’t wait to ‘sea’ how new venture goes down with town shoppers

Matthew Gurnett outside the new premises. Picture: ARCHANT

GCSE RESULTS: How pupils in Saffron Walden fared in 2019

GCSE results day at Linton Village College. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Honour for Uttlesford venues in top travel guide

Saffron Walden Market

‘We are all so proud of you’ - tribute paid to man killed in collision near Hatfield Heath

Matthew Richardson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A Level Results: How pupils in Saffron Walden and Newport fared in 2019

Becca Hayn with A, A*, A* off to University of Manchester to read Geography

Most Read

Former chef can’t wait to ‘sea’ how new venture goes down with town shoppers

Matthew Gurnett outside the new premises. Picture: ARCHANT

GCSE RESULTS: How pupils in Saffron Walden fared in 2019

GCSE results day at Linton Village College. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Honour for Uttlesford venues in top travel guide

Saffron Walden Market

‘We are all so proud of you’ - tribute paid to man killed in collision near Hatfield Heath

Matthew Richardson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A Level Results: How pupils in Saffron Walden and Newport fared in 2019

Becca Hayn with A, A*, A* off to University of Manchester to read Geography

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

FA Cup: Saffron Walden Town 1 Maldon 2

Action from Saffron Walden Town's FA Cup win over Baldock Town (pic Dominic Davey)

Canoeing: Silver lining for Saffron Walden’s Sugar

Laura Sugar in action (pic Bence Vekassy/ICF)

Say ‘aloe’ to winners of district garden competition

The best communal garden went to Newport residents of Reynolds Court. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Vintage vehicles take centre stage at town motor show

A motor show took place on Saffron Walden Common. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

REVIEW: Angel Has Fallen is an edge of your seat ultra-violent action blockbuster with a deeper message about unnecessary war at its heart

Gerard Butler returns as special agent Mike Banning in Angel Has Fallen. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH
Drive 24