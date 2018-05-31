Cockman treble steers Saffron Walden past Woodford

Gavin Cockman celebrates a goal for Saffron Walden Town

Saffron Walden Town maintained their hold on top spot in the Essex Senior League with a 4-0 win over Woodford Town.

The Bloods are three points clear of Walthamstow and 13 matches unbeaten in all copmetitions, following a hat-trick from Gavin Cockman and another goal from recent recruit Tyger Smalls.

The hosts began well at Catons Lane with Cockman winning a free-kick which Steve Carvell sent into the box for George Pullen, who shot wide of the post.

Walden took the lead on five minutes as Carvell found Smalls and he controlled the ball well and raced into the box, before firing a left-footed shot past James Parkins.

Cockman doubled the lead on 24 minutes when a long throw from the right by captain Scott Pethers was flicked on by Ross Adams for a tap-in.

And Walden went close to a third when another Pethers throw-in found Cockman, who found Smalls for a first-time shot that flew just over.

It was 3-0 just before half time when Cockman won the ball in Woodford's half and ran into the box before lobbing Parkins to find the net, despite a desperate lunge from Tola Odedoyin.

And Cockman completed his treble on 56 minutes when a cross from Smalls found him unmarked by the penalty spot to fire past Parkins.

Woodford pushed three men into attack in an attempt to get something from the game and Dan Okar sent Wale Odedoyin through to shoot wide of the left post.

It was nearly 5-0 moments later as Carvell won the ball on the edge of the box and fired goalwards, rattling the top of the crossbar.

Carvell went close again late on when a corner from the right caught the wind and almost found the top corner, before Parkins tipped the ball over.

Walden were comfortable winners in front of a crowd of 257, though, to keep their promotion bid firmly on track.