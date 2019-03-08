Funding boost for Saffron Walden club

Saffron Walden Community Youth Sports Club members have received £1,000 from Persimmon Homes Archant

Saffron Walden Community Youth Sports Club has been awarded £1,000 as part of the Persimmon Homes Essex Community Champions scheme.

The national match-funding initiative seeks to support groups and charities working to improve the quality of life or environment for locals.

And the club, which welcomes more than 500 members, plan to use the donation towards a brand new 3G floodlit artificial grass pitch.

Club spokesperson Matt Clare said: "We're absolutely thrilled to receive such a generous donation from Persimmon Homes.

"Support like this is hard to come by and we can't thank Persimmon enough."

Phil Standen, managing director of Persimmon Homes Essex, added: "We're delighted to be able to support grassroot sports through out Community Champions scheme."

For more information on the initiative and to apply visit persimmonhomes.com/charity.