Football: Saffron Walden PSG Blues get better of Blacks

PUBLISHED: 09:45 12 February 2019

The Saffron Walden PSG under-12 Blue and Black teams

Saffron Walden PSG Blues got the better of their friends in the under-12 Blacks in a club derby.

Conditions at Herbert’s Farm were challenging, with a heavy pitch and gusty wind, but the Blues took the lead through Amelie’s shot.

The Blacks, who won the earlier meeting, made a strong start to the second half and levelled through Grace L.

And after a few more attempts, Mae put them 2-1 up after a long run on goal.

The Blues responded to square matters through Uma and both sides continued to battle for the win.

With time almost up, it was Uma who scored again to allow Blues to avenge their earlier loss with a 3-2 win.

Saffron Walden PSG play in and around Saffron Walden and are looking for players to expand their squads.

For information and free football taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged four to 16 email them at newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk or visit psgfc.co.uk.

