Football: Saffron Walden PSG bring Bloods some luck

PUBLISHED: 08:00 21 March 2019

Saffron Walden PSG youngsters were flag bearers at Saffron Walden Town's match against Enfield

Archant

Saffron Walden PSG’s youngest players enjoyed being flag bearers at Saffron Walden Town’s Essex Senior League match with Enfield.

Saffron Walden PSG's Georgie was mascot for Saffron Walden Town's match against Enfield and poses with captain Spike BellSaffron Walden PSG's Georgie was mascot for Saffron Walden Town's match against Enfield and poses with captain Spike Bell

And one lucky player – Georgie – got to be the team’s mascot on the day, assisting captain Spike Bell.

The girls paraded around the Catons Lane ground before kick-off and then welcomed the two teams onto the pitch.

And they proved something of a lucky charm as the Bloods hit back from two goals down to win 5-2 in an exciting contest.

*Saffron Walden PSG FC play in and around Saffron Walden and are looking for more players to expand their squads.

For information and free football taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged four to 16 years contact newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk or visit psgfc.co.uk.

Football: Saffron Walden PSG bring Bloods some luck

