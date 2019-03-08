Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Football: Saffron Walden PSG edge past Glinton rivals

PUBLISHED: 15:13 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 20 March 2019

Saffron Walden PSG under-14s

Saffron Walden PSG under-14s

Archant

Saffron Walden PSG under-14 girls got the better of Glinton & Northborough in a seven-goal thriller at Crabtrees.

The visitors took the lead, but Emily broke free on the left and finished at the second attempt to level.

Glinton regained the lead direct from a corner, but PSG had the wind in their favour in the second half and were in front within 10 minutes of the restart.

Emily broke into the penalty area from the left on both occasions to score and complete her hat-trick and combined well with Hollie as midfielders Charlotte, Amelia, Annabel, Shanon and Orla pegged Glinton back.

A quick break by the visitors saw them make it 3-3, but Megs, Connie and Ella battled hard to deny them any more, as Lily made a couple of good saves.

And after PSG hit a post and Emily had a goal ruled out for offside, the home side snatched a hard-fought victory in the closing minutes.

*SWPSG FC play in and around Saffron Walden and are looking for more players to expand their squads. For information and free football taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged 4 to 16 years contact newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk or visit www.psgfc.co.uk

Most Read

Landslip road ‘likely’ to reopen in April following full closure for major works

Newport Road has been partially closed since September last year following a landslip. Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after hoax bomb threat on M11 coach

Hoax bomb threat on coach on M11. Picture: COLIN SHEAD

A new home is being sought for popular annual Crank Up event

Saffron Walden Crank Up, a festival of steam engines. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Thousands of residents sign petition to save Homebase in Saffron Walden

There is a petition for our customers to sign at the tills at Homebase in Saffron Walden to stop it from being demolished and turned into a care home. Picture: SAVE SAFFRON WALDEN HOMEBASE

Radleys celebrate opening of new glassblowing facility

Bill and Iris Radley with their son Mark at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

Landslip road ‘likely’ to reopen in April following full closure for major works

Newport Road has been partially closed since September last year following a landslip. Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after hoax bomb threat on M11 coach

Hoax bomb threat on coach on M11. Picture: COLIN SHEAD

A new home is being sought for popular annual Crank Up event

Saffron Walden Crank Up, a festival of steam engines. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Thousands of residents sign petition to save Homebase in Saffron Walden

There is a petition for our customers to sign at the tills at Homebase in Saffron Walden to stop it from being demolished and turned into a care home. Picture: SAVE SAFFRON WALDEN HOMEBASE

Radleys celebrate opening of new glassblowing facility

Bill and Iris Radley with their son Mark at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Open gardens raising money for health charities under the National Garden Scheme in April and May

Tulips Magnolia

Football: Saffron Walden PSG edge past Glinton rivals

Saffron Walden PSG under-14s

The BBC Big Band’s tribute to Nat King Cole at Saffron Hall, April 14

Nat King Cole

The Little Prince at Cambridge Junction on Thursday, April 11

The Little Prince will be at Cambridge Junction

Reader offer for £10 off top price tickets for Equus at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Ethan Kai as the boy Alan Strang in Equus. Picture: RICHARD DAVENPORT
Drive 24