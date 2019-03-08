Football: Saffron Walden PSG edge past Glinton rivals

Saffron Walden PSG under-14s Archant

Saffron Walden PSG under-14 girls got the better of Glinton & Northborough in a seven-goal thriller at Crabtrees.

The visitors took the lead, but Emily broke free on the left and finished at the second attempt to level.

Glinton regained the lead direct from a corner, but PSG had the wind in their favour in the second half and were in front within 10 minutes of the restart.

Emily broke into the penalty area from the left on both occasions to score and complete her hat-trick and combined well with Hollie as midfielders Charlotte, Amelia, Annabel, Shanon and Orla pegged Glinton back.

A quick break by the visitors saw them make it 3-3, but Megs, Connie and Ella battled hard to deny them any more, as Lily made a couple of good saves.

And after PSG hit a post and Emily had a goal ruled out for offside, the home side snatched a hard-fought victory in the closing minutes.

