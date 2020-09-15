Advanced search

Saffron Walden PSG U10 girls earn praise for performance at Trumpington

PUBLISHED: 13:54 15 September 2020

Saffron Walden PSG U10 girls played a friendly at Trumpington.

Saffron Walden PSG U10 girls played a friendly at Trumpington.

Saffron Walden PSG U10 girls carried on their learning curve with a friendly at Trumpington.

It was only their second match playing seven-a-side on a larger pitch but the girls adjusted to the change well.

In total they took 16 players so the U10 Blacks played the first and third quarters of the match with the Blues taking on the others.

And the whole squad had a good game. Harriet made several great runs down the wing, linking up with Lilia and putting the opposition under pressure, while Ruby, Besi and Liv worked hard in midfield.

Lexi was confident in goal, with Leela and Jasmine making important tackles and clearances in defence.

For the Blues Franzi, Holly, and Claudia won plenty of battles in midfield, working well with Emily up front.

Behind them Lilac, Naama and Sophie were strong in defence, making confident tackles when needed.

There was also special praise for Violet who was playing her first match for PSG and worked tirelessly in midfield with some great passing.

For information and free taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged four to 16 years, e-mail newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk

