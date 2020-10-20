Good day for the U14 Girls of Saffron Walden PSG as they hit Newmarket Town for six

There was six of the best for Saffron Walden PSG U14 Girls Blacks as they enjoyed a good trip to Newmarket Town.

A later kick-off time seemed to suit the girls as having started slowly in previous weeks, they were alert from the outset, dominating the early part of the game.

However, it was the hosts who had the first chance, a quick break thwarted by good defending from Immy, with Mae tracking back from midfield to help out.

PSG then took the lead as Elea latched on to a through pass from Olivia and finished well with a lob over the onrushing goalkeeper.

And from there they were in cruise control.

Tara broke free to calmly make it 2-0 at half-time and she capped an excellent performance by bringing up her hat-trick after the break.

Keira added a fifth with a crisp shot from the edge of the box and Isla wrapped up the 6-0 win with a goal that her excellent all-round play deserved.