Football: Saffron Walden PSG girls on cloud nine

PUBLISHED: 14:37 23 January 2019

Saffron Walden PSG Under-12 Blacks

Saffron Walden PSG u12 girls Black ran out 9-1 winners over Milton Colts Youth at the weekend at Crabtrees.

Having suffered two slender defeats they were keen to get back to winning ways and did so in style.

Mae and Elea scored two goals apiece in the first half as PSG settled into their game, pinning Milton into their own half.

And Freya H made brave saves early in the second half to deny Milton a reply, before Lois and Emma’s tackling and passing out from the back began to pay off.

Immy, Grace and Freya U played well in midfield, as Olivia, Isla and Keira added their names to the scoresheet, before Milton get one back near the end.

It was another good win for SWPSG, who face Newmarket this Saturday, and they are looking for more players to expand their squads.

For information and free football taster sessions for girls aged 4 to 16 years email newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk or visit psgfc.co.uk.

Hare coursers in Saffron Walden cause £4,500 worth of damage in one day

Police search for hare coursers in Uttlesford. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Phallic prankster finds novel way to point out pothole problem in Saffron Walden

Phalluses have appeared on Audley End Road in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Police appeal for information about vehicle involved in fatal M11 crash near Stansted

M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Uttlesford local plan submitted for examination - what’s next?

Campaigners are trying to stop 5,000 houses being built in Great Chesterford as part of Uttlesford's local plan. Picture: StopNUtown

Road blocked between villages after fly-tippers strike

Fly-tip near Cherry Green, near Broxted. Picture: DAVID PEAKE, TREECOLOGY ARBORICULTURE

