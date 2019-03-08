Advanced search

Footall: Saffron Walden PSG hand out prizes

PUBLISHED: 09:15 27 June 2019

Saffron Walden PSG youngsters at their end of season awards event

Saffron Walden PSG youngsters at their end of season awards event

Archant

Saffron Walden PSG held their end of season awards to recognise the fantastic efforts of their 130-plus players from under-seven to under-16s.

Saffron Walden PSG youngsters at their awards eventSaffron Walden PSG youngsters at their awards event

Girls were recognised by their managers and team-mates for contributions made to their teams during the season and a new clubperson of the year award was presented to under-15 Isabel Clare.

A member of the club since it was formed, Clare not only plays and trains for the under-15s and Norwich Elite girls' team, but also volunteers as a junior coach and is one of six newly qualified junior referees from the under-15s.

The manager's player of the year awards for each age group went to Aimee Hitchings (U15), Megan Carter (U14), Jess Oriss (U13), Freya Heinrich (U12 Black), Amelie Windsor (U12 Blue), Olivia Van Weede (U11), Amy Proudfoot (U10), Lacymae Barlow (U9), Lexi Carter (U8) and Elsa Bingley (U7).

Meanwhile, players' player of the year awards were presented to Georgia Carter (U15), Orla Mone (U14), Rose Webb (U13), Elea Durent and Immy Fisher (U12 Black), Amelia Lewin (U12 Blue), Millie Brownlee (U11), Amy Proudfoot (U10), Megan McDermott (U9), Sophie Knight (U8) and Grace Keeler (u7).

The under-15s held a fundraiser for the new 3G pitch at Saffron Walden County High School, as more than 150 players, families and friends played nine holes of footgolf.

A course was set up on the playing fields and over £900 was raised on the day, exceeding the £500 target.

The club has an overall target of £4,500 and is now at almost £3,500 after a host of events including bag packing, quizzes, cake bakes, a family disco and Phase 8 Mannequins.

A 5k sponsored swim, Three Peaks Yorkshire Challenge and a Curry & Quiz at Yuva, Debden on July 24 are also planned.

More details can be found at the club's Facebook page and information about joining Saffron Walden PSG can be obtained by emailing newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk.

