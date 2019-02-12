Football: Saffron Walden PSG impress against Peterborough rivals

Saffron Walden PSG under-eights Archant

Saffron Walden PSG under-eights took on ICA Sports from Peterborough in their latest league match.

With a large squad available, the PSG girls began well in muddy conditions at Katherine Semar Junior School, with Grace scoring in the first quarter.

Leela, Jasmine and Sophia worked well in midfield, with Sophie and Naama solid in defence, and a nice pass from Sophie set up Ruby for her first goal.

Grace grabbed her second before half time and as the match resumed, PSG’s passing improved with more goals from Grace and Ruby.

Lexi made some good saves in goal, as PSG produced a good all-round team performance.

*Saffron Walden PSG play in and around Saffron Walden and are looking for more players to expand their squads. For information and free football taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged four to 16 email newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk or visit psgfc.co.uk.