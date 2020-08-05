Advanced search

Saffron Walden PSG looking for more girls

PUBLISHED: 15:07 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 05 August 2020

Saffron Walden PSG are looking for more girls to join their club

Saffron Walden PSG are looking for more girls to join their club

Saffron Walden PSG are looking to recruit more girls aged five to 16 to expand their squads for the new season.

If your daughter enjoys having a kickabout and is keen to play regularly, but the thought of joining in with the boys puts her off, then the club could be just right for her.

Saffron Walden PSG is an all-girls’ football club that plays and trains in and around the Saffron Walden area, with players from reception through to secondary school age.

To find out more about Saffron Walden PSG, email newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk and they will give you information on how to join up, as well as their plans for safe training and matches in the light of Covid-19, based on FA guidelines.

Free trial sessions are available for all ages so whether your child is experienced or new to the game, there is definitely a place for her in Saffron Walden PSG!

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter.

