Saffron Walden PSG Blues make mark on Milton Colts

Saffron Walden PSG under-13 Blues face the camera Archant

Saffron Walden PSG under-13 Blues eased to a 5-1 win at Milton Colts in their latest outing on Saturday.

Without in-form striker Uma, they rotated Amelia, Amelie and Grace to good effect to cause problems for the home defence.

Two goals apiece from Amelia and Grace in the first half had the pair competing to see who would get their hat-trick first.

But Nicol, in only her second game, swapped positions with Jess on the wing to net and make it 5-0 at half time.

The second half was a different story due to a mixture of PSG tiredness and fresh legs for Milton.

The wind also strengthened to cause problems for Selina in goal, but Ali had some chances to add to PSG's tally, only to be denied by the Milton keeper.

The home side claimed a late consolation but PSG have now taken 13 points from a possible 15 and scored 30 goals in their last five matches.

For information and free football taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged 4-16 at Saffron Walden PSG Girls FC, contact newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk.