Football: Saffron Walden PSG girls march to wins

Saffron Walden PSG under-14 girls show off their new away kit Archant

Saffron Walden PSG girls ran out deserved 5-1 winners over under-14 rivals March Park Rangers while sporting their new away strip.

They took the lead through Liv and, after March hit a post, Charlotte cleared to Hollie, who set Emily away to net number two.

Connie released Emily to score again in the second half, then scored the fourth from long range herself.

March replied from a corner, but Emily set up Liv for her second to complete a fine win ahead of a clash with Milton Ladies.

The under-15s celebrated an excellent 3-0 win over March Academy to move up to fifth in the table.

Captain Daisy B crossed for Isabel C to open the scoring after just five minutes.

And PSG would dominate possession and chances, with the tireless Daisy B reacting quickest to score the second.

A strong run by Lucy G set up Daisy for the third goal before half time, with March holding firm after that to deny PSG any more goals.