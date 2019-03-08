Football: Saffron Walden PSG seal semi-final spot

Saffron Walden PSG under-16s Archant

Saffron Walden PSG under-16s booked a place in the semi-finals of the Cambs League Cup with a 3-2 win over Peterborough Northern Star.

The visitors took the lead on 27 minutes with a shot from the edge of the box, but PSG levelled when Flo fired into the bottom corner of the net.

And they took the lead when the ball again reached Flo and she applied the finish once more.

Northern Star were back on terms before half time and took control of the midfield in the second half.

But the home side got back into the tie, winning lots of possession, and with 10 minutes left they claimed a winner as Isabel's corner evaded the Peterborough keeper and found the top corner.

Saffron Walden PSG are set to play Newmarket in November for a place in the final.

*For more information about Saffron Walden PSG, including the free taster sessions they hold for girls aged four to 16, email newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk.