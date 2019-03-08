Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Football: Saffron Walden PSG continue to improve

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 March 2019

Saffron Walden PSG under-eights in Peterborough

Saffron Walden PSG under-eights in Peterborough

Archant

Saffron Walden PSG under-eights made the trip to Peterborough for their return match with ICA Sports.

A shuffled squad meant a changed line-up in blustery conditions, but PSG started well with Harriet and Grace putting pressure on the home defence.

Harriet opened the scoring from close range, but ICA grew into the game and levelled with a good shot.

Claudia and Franzi put in some strong tackles in midfield on their debuts and an excellent run out of defence by Sophie set up Lilia for her first goal.

A strong run and shot by Grace led to her first goal, before the home side hit back in a scramble.

With the wind behind them in the second half, PSG upped the tempo as Lilac and Lexi held firm at the back.

Harriet, Grace and Lilia were each rewarded with their second goals of the game as PSG continue to show great progress.

Visit psgfc.co.uk for more information.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Burglar sets off firework in a bag of dog mess inside flats in Stansted Mountfitchet

Round-up of reported crime in Uttlesford this week.

Minister scraps plans to build new primary school in Saffron Walden

RA Butler Academy, Saffron Walden, is part of Saffron Academy Trust. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Slice of success for Saffron Walden couple as they open new cafe

Jodie and Adam Law from Bonnefirebox in Wimbish.

Delays on M11 as air ambulance lands for ‘medical emergency’

Queues on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Nursery in Saffron Walden say ‘mistake’ led to inadequate Ofsted rating

Bell Day Nursery in Saffron Walden received an inadequate rating from Ofsted.

Most Read

Burglar sets off firework in a bag of dog mess inside flats in Stansted Mountfitchet

Round-up of reported crime in Uttlesford this week.

Minister scraps plans to build new primary school in Saffron Walden

RA Butler Academy, Saffron Walden, is part of Saffron Academy Trust. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Slice of success for Saffron Walden couple as they open new cafe

Jodie and Adam Law from Bonnefirebox in Wimbish.

Delays on M11 as air ambulance lands for ‘medical emergency’

Queues on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Nursery in Saffron Walden say ‘mistake’ led to inadequate Ofsted rating

Bell Day Nursery in Saffron Walden received an inadequate rating from Ofsted.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Football: Saffron Walden PSG continue to improve

Saffron Walden PSG under-eights in Peterborough

Woman arrested after police find ‘quantity of drugs’ in M11 crash vehicle

There are 60 minutes delays on the M11 following an earlier crash. Photo: Georgia Hingston/Archant

SWANs to launch Inclusion Netball sessions

Bernae Ellis and Samantha Todd-Wickens

Fire crews called to two-vehicle crash on M11

Tailbacks on the M11 following a two-vehicle crash. Photo: Georgia Hingston/Archant

Slice of success for Saffron Walden couple as they open new cafe

Jodie and Adam Law from Bonnefirebox in Wimbish.
Drive 24