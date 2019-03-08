Football: Saffron Walden PSG continue to improve

Saffron Walden PSG under-eights in Peterborough Archant

Saffron Walden PSG under-eights made the trip to Peterborough for their return match with ICA Sports.

A shuffled squad meant a changed line-up in blustery conditions, but PSG started well with Harriet and Grace putting pressure on the home defence.

Harriet opened the scoring from close range, but ICA grew into the game and levelled with a good shot.

Claudia and Franzi put in some strong tackles in midfield on their debuts and an excellent run out of defence by Sophie set up Lilia for her first goal.

A strong run and shot by Grace led to her first goal, before the home side hit back in a scramble.

With the wind behind them in the second half, PSG upped the tempo as Lilac and Lexi held firm at the back.

Harriet, Grace and Lilia were each rewarded with their second goals of the game as PSG continue to show great progress.

Visit psgfc.co.uk for more information.