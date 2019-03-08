Saffron Walden PSG teams start season well

Saffron Walden PSG under-11s in their new SGA Technologies-sponsored home kit Archant

Saffron Walden PSG girls enjoyed a good start to the new season at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The under-13 Blues visited Chatteris Town and led 7-4 at half time on their way to a 10-8 victory.

Uma scored six times, with Ali, Amelie (2) and Emma also on target.

You may also want to watch:

The under-13 Blacks battled to a 1-1 draw with Bourne Town, after Mae had given them the lead with a superb goal and Freya H made a brave save late on.

The under-11s wore their new kit, sponsored by SGA Technologies, against Comberton and saw Lily, Amy J, Alice, Olivia and Lilla all find the net.

With three new players in the squad, the girls worked well together.

The under-10s travelled to Coton for a 7v7 fixture, with Mia as their new regular goalkeeper.

Both sides showed gret energy and worked hard through and Ellie hit a hat-trick in an excellent opening performance ahead of their match with Sawston.