Saffron Walden PSG girls sting Hornets

PUBLISHED: 09:49 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 10 December 2019

Saffron Walden PSG under-16s face the camera

Saffron Walden PSG under-16s face the camera

Archant

Saffron Walden PSG under-16 girls claimed a fine 4-1 win at Histon Hornets to move up to third in the table.

A closely contested first half looked set to end goalless until the home side netted from the penalty spot.

But the Walden girls were not behind for long as Lucy found the net from Ava's clever diagonal pass seven minutes into the second half.

Tireless work in midfield by captain Isabel, Ava, Lucy, Abbie and Orla saw Walden press their rivals, as lone striker Flo created problems for the Hornets defence.

And the visitors took the lead on 57 minutes as Orla found time to fire home from outside the box.

Evie, Ella and Connie held firm as Histon looked to hit back, with stand-in keeper Aimee also impressing.

And Walden went 3-1 up when Ava beat four defenders to slot home a superb solo effort, before Flo fired into the top corner to complete the tally.

The club are looking for more players to expand their squads in all age groups. For information and free football taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged four to 16 email newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk.

