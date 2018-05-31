Advanced search

Saffron Walden PSG U12 girls adavance with four-star show in league cup

PUBLISHED: 06:03 20 November 2019

Saffron Walden PSG U12 girls’ won in the Cambridgeshire League Cup.

Saffron Walden PSG U12 girls' won in the Cambridgeshire League Cup.

Archant

Saffron Walden PSG U12 Girls enjoyed a good start to the Cambridgeshire League Cup as they won 4-1 at home against Langtoft United.

Dominating possession and pinning Langtoft in their own half, PSG laid siege to the opposition goal with several terrific shots and were rewarded when Olivia found the bottom corner with a beautiful right-footed strike.

Despite continuing to dominate possession, Langtoft were able to take advantage of confusion in the PSG defence to equalise before half-time.

But PSG started the second half strongly and took the lead with a powerful run and shot from Millie and from there they never looked back.

Genny's shot from the right-hand side of the box found the bottom corner of for 3-1 and the win was confirmed with a second for Olivia, her long-range lob beating the goalkeeper

For information and free football taster sessions at the club, available to new and experienced girls aged four to 16, email newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk

