Saffron Walden PSG Blues make mark on March rivals

PUBLISHED: 16:27 09 March 2020

Saffron Walden PSG under-13 Blues face the camera

Saffron Walden PSG under-13 Blues claimed a vital victory over March Town Athletic at the weekend.

The hosts, one point ahead of PSG in third place at the start of play, began well and Charlotte was forced off with an injury.

A reshuffle saw Amelia pushed forward and she opened the scoring when chipping the home keeper from Uma's great pass.

Uma then won a penalty, only for Amelia to see her spot-kick saved, but great work on the wing by Emma set Uma up for her 40th goal of the season to make it 2-0.

Amelie and Grace held firm in midfield in the second half, as Ali made good runs in support of Uma and eventually netted PSG's third goal.

And Maria and Amelia held firm in front of goalkeeper Selina as PSG preserved their clean sheet.

For information and free football taster sessions for new and experienced girls aged 4-16 contact newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk.

