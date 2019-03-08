Advanced search

Local Recall

Saffron Walden PSG under-15s win opener at March

PUBLISHED: 15:27 18 September 2019

Saffron Walden PSG under-15s

Saffron Walden PSG under-15s

Archant

Saffron Walden PSG girls' under-15s picked up a 3-0 win at March Park Rangers in their first match of the season on Saturday.

They began well but had a let-off when the home side had a goal ruled out for offisde.

You may also want to watch:

PSG were similarly frustrated in the second half as Liv had a goal chalked off in similar fashion, but Orla ran through a couple of tackles with 15 minutes to go to open the scoring.

Connie played a ball over the top for Liv to see her shot saved and rebound into the net off a defender to make it 2-0, before Emily broke free to fire home the third.

Shannon impressed for PSG, as Heidi and Millie made promising debuts, and Ella, Connie and Megs covered well at the back to break up March attacks.

Annie and Hollie showed good passing skills to keep PSG moving forward, as Megs, Connie and Hollie shared the goalkeeping position to preserve the clean sheet.

Most Read

New 24/7 opens its doors in Saffron Walden

The new branch of Pure Gym in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Dozens of jobs created as new store opens in town

The mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote, helps opens B&M. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden fundraisers hand over cheque to hospital charity

Team Max members hand over a cheque for more than £20,000 to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Can you help police trace owner of item recovered at burglary?

Can you help police trace the owner of this candle stick holder? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

MP ‘to work with commissioner’ to combat rural crime fears

Kemi Badenoch in the House of Commons. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

New 24/7 opens its doors in Saffron Walden

The new branch of Pure Gym in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Dozens of jobs created as new store opens in town

The mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote, helps opens B&M. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden fundraisers hand over cheque to hospital charity

Team Max members hand over a cheque for more than £20,000 to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Can you help police trace owner of item recovered at burglary?

Can you help police trace the owner of this candle stick holder? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

MP ‘to work with commissioner’ to combat rural crime fears

Kemi Badenoch in the House of Commons. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

REVIEW: Posh at Cambridge Arts Theatre - revolting people make a fine piece of theatre

Posh is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Saffron Walden PSG under-15s win opener at March

Saffron Walden PSG under-15s

An Evening with Lesley Garrett at Saffron Hall on Wednesday, October 9

An evening with Lesley Garrett is at Saffron Hall

Battle of Britain Air Show at Duxford Imperial War Museum Saturday and Sunday September 21 and 22

Children go free at Duxford Air Show

All Russian programme from the Moscow Philharmonic includes Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and Shostakovich

Alexandra Dariescu
Drive 24