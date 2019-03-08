Saffron Walden PSG under-15s win opener at March

Saffron Walden PSG under-15s Archant

Saffron Walden PSG girls' under-15s picked up a 3-0 win at March Park Rangers in their first match of the season on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They began well but had a let-off when the home side had a goal ruled out for offisde.

You may also want to watch:

PSG were similarly frustrated in the second half as Liv had a goal chalked off in similar fashion, but Orla ran through a couple of tackles with 15 minutes to go to open the scoring.

Connie played a ball over the top for Liv to see her shot saved and rebound into the net off a defender to make it 2-0, before Emily broke free to fire home the third.

Shannon impressed for PSG, as Heidi and Millie made promising debuts, and Ella, Connie and Megs covered well at the back to break up March attacks.

Annie and Hollie showed good passing skills to keep PSG moving forward, as Megs, Connie and Hollie shared the goalkeeping position to preserve the clean sheet.