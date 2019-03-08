Saffron Walden PSG under-nines enjoy St Ives trip

Saffron Walden PSG under-nines Blues made the long trip to St ives for their first away match of the season in their new white kit.

The home side made a strong start, putting pressure on PSG, but Sophie and Lilac worked hard in defence to keep the score level.

PSG began to grow in confidence in the second quarter, with Holly and Emily working hard in midfield and Grace made some good forward runs, resulting in two goals.

The visitors continued to challenge the St Ives defence in the second half, with Claudia coming out of goal to bring some fresh legs to a tiring midfield, and Grace managed to score again.

The young team showed lots of determination all match and continue to improve.

*Saffron Walden PSG are looking for players to expand their squads in all age groups, for girls aged four to 16. For information email newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk.