Saffron Walden PSG youngster earns her Spurs

Saffron Walden PSG under-13s Umea Chetcuti has signed for Tottenham Hotspur Academy after a successful trial.

Having joined PSG aged 10, Chetcuti was put forward for additional training by the Norwich City regional development centre and moved to the Norwich Girls elite under-14 training a year later.

After attending a training day at Tottenham during the Christmas break, she was invited to a trial, and will play for Tottenham under-13s in the Hertfordshire League.

Dad Mike said: "The team, training and freidndships Uma has developed over the past three years have formed the bedrock of her footballing journey to date.

"Special thanks go to Rob Lewin at SWPSG who has coached and encouraged Uma and been tireless in his efforts for the team. Massive thanks go to everyone at SWPSG who give their time freely to support girls' football."

Club chair Matt Clare added: "This is fantastic news for Uma and the club. She is an extremely talented player who has worked hard to develop her skills and we're delighted she has earned this opportunity to further progress with her football.

"We aim to provide a supportive environment for girls to develop their football at any level and everyone at the club wishes Uma every success."