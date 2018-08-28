Essex Senior League: Saffron Walden 2 West Essex 3

Action from Saffron Walden Town's clash with West Essex (pic Essex Senior League) Archant

Saffron Walden suffered late heartbreak as they lost at Catons Lane on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The home side looked set to take a point after twice battling back from behind, but West Essex struck in the 87th minute to take their third lead of the afternoon.

And leading scorer Charlie Portway saw an injury-time penalty saved as the Bloods were left empty-handed.

The match was the only one in the Essex Senior League to beat the cold snap and thaw, which had left pitches either frozen or waterlogged.

And the visitors took the lead in the first minute as Michael Mignot wriggled away from a defender and crossed for strike partner Hakim Medfai to rifle into the roof of the net.

Bloods were back on level terms midway through the first half as Portway converted from the penalty spot.

But the Stags regained the lead on 35 minutes as Callum Bloss played in Symeon Taylor, who beat the offside trap to fire a low shot past Neil O’Sullivan.

Lewis Francis came on during the second half for the home side, but West Essex remained resolute in defence and looked a threat on the counter.

The Bloods squared matters with 11 minutes left as Portway claimed his second goal of the afternoon, but West Essex went 3-2 up on 87 minutes as Joe Lefley fired home a fantastic free-kick.

There was late drama, though, as the home side were awarded a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time and Portway saw his spot-kick pushed away by visiting keeper Jack Coker.

Jason Maher’s Saffron Walden are set to head to Stanway Rovers on Wednesday.

Saffron Walden: O’Sullivan, Crane, Ledwith, Fleming, Frew, Atutis, Calver, Mead, Trendall, Portway, Da Silva.